Margie Lee Redden Wood, died July 5, 2020, at the age of 91. She was a resident of Brownsfield, Louisiana. Visitation will be Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. in Zachary from 11:00 am until service at 1:00 pm conducted by Bro. Basil Wicker. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memories, Baton Rouge. She is survived by a daughter, Gayle Ford and husband Dan and a son, Randy Wood and wife Kellie; 2 sisters, Aline Redden Mack and Helen Redden Robertson; 2 grandchildren, Eric Wood and wife Megan & Chelsea Wood Boutte' and husband Josh; 4 great grandchildren, Gordon and Bailey Wood, Brantley Boutte' and Addyson Boutte'. She is preceded in death by her husband Gordon Wood, parents Willie and Agnes Redden and a sister, Edna Redden Walker. Pallbearers will be Ed Parker, Richard Courtney, Ashley Foote, John Calhoun, Joseph Abel and Josh Boutte'. Margie graduated from Greensburg High School in 1946. She loved to sew, quilt and crochet. She loved her children with all her heart and enjoyed spending as much time as she could with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a devout Christian. She will be missed dearly by all that knew her. Special thanks to the staff at Zachary Manor Nursing Home and Clarity Hospice for all their care and concern. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.charletfuneralhome.com.