Margie Packer, 83, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Slidell Memorial Hospital in Slidell, La. Her memorial service will be held Wednesday, November 20 at Honaker Funeral Home, with visitation to begin at 9:00 a.m. Mrs. Packer was born on August 28,1936 in Slidell to Eunice and John Mayfield. She graduated from SLU in 1958 and began teaching in 6th Ward, going on to enjoy a rewarding career, specializing in Home Economics. Margie married her childhood sweetheart, Carl Wayne, on June 27,1974. She was beloved Aunt Margie to a host of nieces and nephews. Carl and Margie moved to Millen, Ga. shortly after marrying, returning to Slidell upon retirement in the early 90's. A lifelong and deeply committed member of the Methodist Church, Margie served many ministries both in Millen and Slidell. She and Carl organized and prepared countless meals for NOAH in the aftermath of Katrina, and donated funds to restore the organ at First United Methodist Church in Slidell. Margie's passions and talents were many. She loved camping and exploring in her beloved AirStream, visiting family and friends. She was an accomplished seamstress and crafter, a warm and gracious hostess, and ardent volunteer. Margie was a founding member of GOSH, dedicated to preserving Slidell history. Preceded in death by her parents, John and Eunice, she is survived by her husband, Carl Wayne; sister, Janell M. Woodward; brother-in-law, Willie Packer, and numerous nieces and nephews and friends. So beloved, she will be sorely missed. The family would like to express their deep appreciation for her care team at Greenbrier, SMH, and Hospice, and the generous outpouring of love and support from her church and dear friends.

