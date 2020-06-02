Margie Mae Crozier
Memorial services will be held for Margie Mae Crozier on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Ourso Funeral Home. Visitation will take place from 10:00 am until services begin at 11:30 am. Mrs. Crozier passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the age of 79. Mrs. Crozier was a native of Denham Springs and a resident of Gonzales. She graduated from Doyle High in 1959 and spent her life as a loving and nurturing homemaker taking care of her family. She loved to travel, enjoyed eating out and was known as being an outstanding cook. She had a particular fondness for roosters. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her. Mrs. Crozier is survived by her son, Keith Crozier (Karen); grandchildren, Nina Cuti (Jonas), Jonathan Crozier (Angelle); great-grandchildren, Kane, Titan, Emilia, Gracie, Jordyn, Jaxon, Layton, Landri ; extended family, Tristan Keller, Madi Massey; sisters, Becky (Gary), Dale (Bill), Carolyn (Charles) and brothers, Skylar (Julia), Albert (Evelyn), Hulan and Calvin. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dwight Crozier; parents, Clyde and Virgie Sheldon; sister, Mildred Watts; brothers, Joey, Harold, Lucien Sheldon and special aunt and uncle, Net and Paul Sibley. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales (www.oursofh.com) is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 2 to Jun. 5, 2020.
June 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
