Memorial services will be held for Margie Mae Crozier on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Ourso Funeral Home. Visitation will take place from 10:00 am until services begin at 11:30 am. Mrs. Crozier passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the age of 79. Mrs. Crozier was a native of Denham Springs and a resident of Gonzales. She graduated from Doyle High in 1959 and spent her life as a loving and nurturing homemaker taking care of her family. She loved to travel, enjoyed eating out and was known as being an outstanding cook. She had a particular fondness for roosters. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her. Mrs. Crozier is survived by her son, Keith Crozier (Karen); grandchildren, Nina Cuti (Jonas), Jonathan Crozier (Angelle); great-grandchildren, Kane, Titan, Emilia, Gracie, Jordyn, Jaxon, Layton, Landri ; extended family, Tristan Keller, Madi Massey; sisters, Becky (Gary), Dale (Bill), Carolyn (Charles) and brothers, Skylar (Julia), Albert (Evelyn), Hulan and Calvin. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dwight Crozier; parents, Clyde and Virgie Sheldon; sister, Mildred Watts; brothers, Joey, Harold, Lucien Sheldon and special aunt and uncle, Net and Paul Sibley. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales (www.oursofh.com) is in charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 2 to Jun. 5, 2020.