Margie Thomas
Former Baton Rouge resident Margie (Klink) Thomas died on April 25 at her home in Tallahassee, FL. Margie was born in Garrett, IN but moved with her family to Orlando, FL at an early age. Margie earned her B.A. from Florida State, her MLS from Columbia and her PhD from Florida State. After graduation from Columbia in 1966, Margie moved to Fairbanks, AK where she remained for 25 years. In 1991 she returned to FL to work for Newsbank and to Florida State to earn her doctorate. She then joined the faculty at LSU in Baton Rouge where she remained until her retirement. Margie was truly a wonderful, caring friend. She was an exceptional cook and loved entertaining friends and colleagues. She had a wide variety of interests, a quick mind, and a ready laugh. She was loved by her many friends and will be greatly missed. Margie was preceded in death by her parents Maxine (Weimer) Klink and Wilbur Klink as well as her bother Von Klink. Margie's ashes were placed next to her brother Von at the Holy Comforter Episcopal Church in Tallahassee. For those wishing to leave a remembrance for Margie, a donation may be made to the Alaska Library Association, P.O. Box 81084, Fairbanks, AK 99708.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 1 to Aug. 5, 2020.
