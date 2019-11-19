Margueriete A. "Peggy" Crain was born on July 20, 1940 in Ruston, LA and passed away on November 17, 2019. She has a BSN from Northwestern State University and worked as an RN. She was a member of Florida Blvd Baptist Church. Peggy is preceded in death by her daughter, Sondra Crain Humphrey; father, Howard Adams; Mom, Cecile Adams; sister Llewellyn George, and Fran Bennett. Peggy is survived by her husband, V. Jerry Crain; son, Mark Crain; sister, Emily Davies; grandchildren, Lauren, Jonathan, and Matthew Humphrey. Clergy presiding over the service will be Loy Seal. Pallbearers honoring Peggy will be Adam, Alex, Anthony, and Mark. A visitation will be held from 1-2pm on Thursday, November 21, 2019 with a funeral service to follow at 2pm at Greenoaks Funeral Home. 9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70815.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019