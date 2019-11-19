Margueriete A. "Peggy" Crain (1940 - 2019)
Service Information
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA
70815
(225)-925-5331
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
Obituary
Margueriete A. "Peggy" Crain was born on July 20, 1940 in Ruston, LA and passed away on November 17, 2019. She has a BSN from Northwestern State University and worked as an RN. She was a member of Florida Blvd Baptist Church. Peggy is preceded in death by her daughter, Sondra Crain Humphrey; father, Howard Adams; Mom, Cecile Adams; sister Llewellyn George, and Fran Bennett. Peggy is survived by her husband, V. Jerry Crain; son, Mark Crain; sister, Emily Davies; grandchildren, Lauren, Jonathan, and Matthew Humphrey. Clergy presiding over the service will be Loy Seal. Pallbearers honoring Peggy will be Adam, Alex, Anthony, and Mark. A visitation will be held from 1-2pm on Thursday, November 21, 2019 with a funeral service to follow at 2pm at Greenoaks Funeral Home. 9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70815.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019
Baton Rouge, LA
