She was born on September 9, 1924 in Lucy, Louisiana. Marguerite passed away peacefully on September 18, 2020 and was 96 years old. She was an avid bowler in the Baton Rouge leagues and enjoyed it immensely. She is survived by her sister May DesRoche Bailey, daughter Frances King and husband Bennie, son Darwin Oubre and wife Martha, grandchildren Jarred KIng, Jason King and wife Kristen, Jennifer Usner and husband Brian, Jacob Oubre and wife Allison, great grandchildren, John Patrick "Jack" Usner, Anna Claire Usner and Vivian Cosette Oubre. Preceded in death by her husband Raymond Francis Oubre, parents Lucien Joseph DesRoche and Bernadette Berthelot DesRoche, great grand daughter Kinsley Brenden King and brothers and sisters Lena Tamplain, Edward DesRoche, George DesRoche, Robert DesRoche, Etienne DesRoche, Lionel DesRoche, Bernice Blum. Visitation will be on Monday, September 21, at Rabenhorst East from 9:30am until 10:45am, followed by the funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Denham Springs, LA, at 11:00am. Masks are required. Burial will follow at Green Oaks Memorial Park.

