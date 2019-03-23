Marguerite Peno was born June 22, 1934 at home on Coon Trap Road, Gonzales, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA. Married to the love of her life, Teddy Peno since May 31, 1952. She died March 22, 2019 following a bout with cancer. Survived by her husband Teddy Peno; her children Suzie and Larry Cronan and Butch and Cindy Peno; grandchildren Aimeé Cronan, Jeremy and Jennifer Cronan, Justin and Charlotte Peno, Josh and Stephanie Cronan; great grandchildren Victoria Cronan, Joey Peno, Ava Cronan, Jude Cronan, Eleanor Peno; numerous relatives including Jo Ann Dawson, Ronnie Peno, Jerry and Judy Peno, Beverly and Don Landaiche, Betty "Boo" Lanoux, Theresa "Terry" Lanoux; nieces, nephews; and dear friends. Preceded in death by her parents George "Bill" Lanoux and Elia Elizabeth Braud Lanoux; her granddaughter Jill Peno; and all of her siblings Mulcy Arceneaux, Verna "Boots" Frickie, Gladys Lorio, Calby Lanoux, Calieon "Chut" Lanoux. Mass of Christian Burial at St Patrick Catholic Church, 12424 Brogdon Lane, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 with visitation at 11am and Mass at 12pm on Tuesday March 26, 2019. Pallbearers include Jerry Peno, Aimeé Cronan, Jeremy Cronan, Josh Cronan, Victoria Cronan, and Joey Peno. Special thanks to The Hospice of Baton Rouge, especially Charlie and Letarasha and "Kat." Marguerite requested no flowers but instead please make donations to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Interment following immediately at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, 11817 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, LA 70816. There will be no gathering following the visit to gravesite per her wishes. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 23 to Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary