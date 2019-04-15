Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marguerite Lewis Awagain. View Sign

Marguerite Lewis Awagain, 88, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her beloved children on Sunday, April 14, 2019, after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's Disease. Marguerite was born on January 9, 1931 in Baton Rouge, LA to Allen and Marguerite Donellan Lewis. She was a 1948 graduate of Istrouma High School in Baton Rouge. Marguerite married the love of her life, Kirby Awagain in 1953. They moved to Lake Charles in 1997. They celebrated their 60th anniversary prior to his death in 2013. She was a devoted wife, mother, homemaker, and friend to all. Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Kenneth Awagain of Lake Charles, Cynthia Awagain and her companion, Jeremy of Lake Charles, and Debra Walters and husband Bryan of Columbia, SC; grandsons, Ben and Eric Walters; brother Richard Lewis (Babs); sisters, Catherine Helmke, Shirley Watson (Billy), Rosie Gill ("Junior"), and Gloria Jeter, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister, Jean Gremillion, and brother Allen Lewis, Jr. A private graveside service will be held in Baton Rouge, LA at a later date. Cremation will be entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at Marguerite Lewis Awagain, 88, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her beloved children on Sunday, April 14, 2019, after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's Disease. Marguerite was born on January 9, 1931 in Baton Rouge, LA to Allen and Marguerite Donellan Lewis. She was a 1948 graduate of Istrouma High School in Baton Rouge. Marguerite married the love of her life, Kirby Awagain in 1953. They moved to Lake Charles in 1997. They celebrated their 60th anniversary prior to his death in 2013. She was a devoted wife, mother, homemaker, and friend to all. Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Kenneth Awagain of Lake Charles, Cynthia Awagain and her companion, Jeremy of Lake Charles, and Debra Walters and husband Bryan of Columbia, SC; grandsons, Ben and Eric Walters; brother Richard Lewis (Babs); sisters, Catherine Helmke, Shirley Watson (Billy), Rosie Gill ("Junior"), and Gloria Jeter, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister, Jean Gremillion, and brother Allen Lewis, Jr. A private graveside service will be held in Baton Rouge, LA at a later date. Cremation will be entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneralhome.net. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close