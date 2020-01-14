|
Marguerite Mary Haley Bourbeau passed away on January 9, 2020 at the age of 92 at home in Baton Rouge, where she had moved in with her daughter in 2015. Her daughter was by her side when she passed. Born in Lawrence, Massachusetts, she moved to Port Richey, Florida part time in 1984 from Andover, Massachusetts. She was a long-time member of the board and president of the Greater Lawrence Chapter of New England Home for Little Wonders. Volunteered at Cerebral Palsy Clinic, Red Cross and served as an Ombudsman for Florida Elderly Care Hospice. She will be greatly missed by her daughter, Sou D. Hayes; her son, Daniel Bourbeau and wife Sheryl of Danvers, MA; her grandchildren, Noelle and Jules Bourbeau; and her sister, Louise Carpenito of N. Port Richey, FL. Marguerite is preceded in death by her husband, Louis L. Bourbeau; and her sons, Michael Bourbeau, Louis J. Bourbeau, and John Bourbeau. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA on January 17, 2020 from 9:00 am until a Memorial service at 11:00 am. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Baton Rouge. Her daughter would like to thank Hospice of Baton Rouge and Denise, PCA for their loving care of her mother. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 14 to Jan. 17, 2020