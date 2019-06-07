Marguerite Stevens Durnin, a resident of Hillsdale, LA, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019 at North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond, LA. She was born April 28, 1926 in Amite, LA and was 93 years of age. She was a member of Hayden Grove Church of Christ in Amite. She retired from the Tangipahoa Parish Clerk of Court's Office in Amite. She was married to the love of her life for 60 years and was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend to all. She is survived by her son, Norman Steven Durnin and wife, Trudy Dees Durnin; 2 granddaughters, Kayla Nicole Durnin and Karly Blair Durnin; sister, Shirley Stevens Hayden. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman O. Durnin; parents, Robert Leon Stevens and Carrie Weeks Stevens; 3 brothers, Robert Leon Stevens, Jr., Jimmy Love "Rip" Stevens, and Charles Stevens; 2 sisters, Sue Stevens Lott and Willie Ruth Bennett. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday and from 9 a.m. until religious services at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019. Services conducted by Rev. Don McGee. Interment Roberts Cemetery, Hillsdale, LA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Roberts Cemetery. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 7 to June 10, 2019