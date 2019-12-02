|
Maria Antonia Grant, a devoted wife and mother, passed away at Ochsner of Baton Rouge on Monday, December 2, 2019 at the age of 64. She is survived by her husband, Llewellyn "Leo" Grant; sons, Christopher Grant and Brandon Grant; brothers, Filiberto Madrigal and wife Salome and Miguel Muñoz and wife Cindy; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Maria Elena Muñoz; and brother, Andres Madrigal. Visitation will be held at Healing Place Church on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 10:00 am until Funeral Service at 12:00 pm. Interment will follow on the grounds of Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 2 to Dec. 5, 2019