Baton Rouge resident Maria Hatchett Claesgens, 81, died peacefully of natural causes on June 26, 2020. Maria was born in Paraguay, South America on June 18, 1939. Arriving in America on a work permit, Maria never looked back. Earning her citizenship, she worked in pediatrics for 30 years, serving two generations of children. Whether at a store or restaurant, she was sure to get a shout-out from appreciative moms. For her professionalism, she was named employee of the month at the Pediatric Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her late husband Royce Hatchett. She is survived by husband Mark Claesgens; daughter Tita Lynette; grandchildren Isaac and Lily; brother Basilio; and niece Cindy. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavebatonrouge.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 29 to Jul. 2, 2020.