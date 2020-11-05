Maria Lee Acker entered into eternal rest at OLOLRMC on Sunday, October 25, 2020. She was a native of Baker, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA. Viewing at Miller & Daughter Mortuary on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 8:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am conducted by Rev. Ronnie Blake; interment at Southern Memorial Gardens. Survivors include her husband, Kevin G. Acker, Sr.; children, Juanolita Johnson (Maurice) and Kevin Acker, Jr. (Shandrica) all of Baker; Rasha Long (Michael, II), Covington, LA; Lakeisha Schley, Walker, LA; and Treniece Acker, Houston, TX; grandchildren, Cameron and Michael Long, III, Jeriah and Jaurice Johnson, Christopher, Jr., Leathan and Keyleigha Schley and Wynter King; other relatives and friends; preceded in death by her father, Frank Johnson; sister, Josephine Huff; and brother-in-law, Mack J. Huff.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store