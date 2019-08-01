Marian 'Della' George (1944 - 2019)
Service Information
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mark United Methodist Church
6217 Glen Oaks Dr
Baton Rouge, LA
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mark United Methodist Church
6217 Glen Oaks Dr
Baton Rouge, LA
Obituary
Marian D. George, affectionately known as "Della", a native of Baton Rouge, LA. born August 7, 1944 passed away July 24, 2019 (Forever 39 years old). Marian was preceded in death by her mother, Ouida Dillon; her father, Emile Dillon; sisters, Rebecca Boles and Cecelia Sparrow; and brothers, Emile Dillon, James Dillon, Leo Dillon, and Vince Dillon. Marian leaves to cherish her memories her loving husband of 40 years, Donald V. George; son, Victor M. George (Mandy); grandchildren, Mahala N. Hausse, Talia L. Hausse, and Jackson V. George; sisters, Pinkie Clark (John), Leontine McCall (Stewart) and Loenette Dillon; brother, Joseph Dillon; godchildren, Joniki Pearce, Cierra Knockum, and Cheramie Fontenette; god-father, Alvin Sparrow Sr., and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was a 1963 graduate of McKinley Senior High School and a retiree from Entergy/Gulf States Utilities of Louisiana. She was a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church as well as multiple social organizations. Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 9 AM to 10 AM at St. Mark United Methodist Church, 6217 Glen Oaks Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70811. Services will begin at 10 AM with interment to follow at Louisiana National Cemetery, 303 W. Mount Pleasant Rd. Zachary, LA 70791.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 1 to Aug. 7, 2019
