Marian D. LeBlanc
1932 - 2020
Marian D. LeBlanc, born on June 6, 1932, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 19, 2020, at 10:50 a.m., at her home in Gonzales, LA. She was 88 years old and a native of St. Martinville, LA. She was a retired seamstress, volunteered for numerous organizations, and a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church. She loved to cook for her family and was an avid gardener. She enjoyed traveling, playing the slot machines, and Pokeno. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 44450 Hwy. 429, St. Amant, LA, at 11:00 a.m., celebrated by Father Joshua Johnson. Entombment in the church mausoleum. Survived by her children, Vernon J. LeBlanc and Becky, William (Bill) LeBlanc, and Paul G. LeBlanc and Bobbie; grandchildren, Tasha Hudson, Cody Michael LeBlanc, Shelly Paul Lambert, and Jill Marie LeBlanc; and great grandchildren, Jace, Stevie, and Dylynn. Preceded in death by her parents, Dumas and Anna DeLaune; and granddaughter, Megan Lynn LeBlanc. Arrangements under the care of Ascension Funeral Home. Please visit the online guestbook at www.ascensionfuneral.com.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
