Marian Davis DeBenedetto loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother, left her earthly home on June 6, 2019 at 4:02 am and was welcomed into the arms of our Heavenly Father. She was born on October 1, 1930. She was surrounded by her loving caregivers and family at Fedelis. Our family would like to extend a Special appreciation to Missy, Renea, and Lisa at Fedelis, Christine at Audubon hospice, and Regina Scott at Williamsburg. She was a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, a Williamsburg Resident. A graduate of Istrouma High School and Spencer Business College, she worked at the State Insurance Rating Commission for 10 years after the loss of the love of her life. Her devotion to family was immeasurable. She was a longtime parishioner at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church. She left behind her son Martin W. DeBenedetto and wife Janeth, daughter Mona Ainslie, daughter-in-law Melanie DeBenedetto, 10 Grandchildren, 16 Great Grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband Rocco J. DeBenedetto Jr., sons Randall, Barry, and infant son Jeffrey DeBenedetto, son-in-law Howard Ainslie, her parents John W. and Effie Roth Davis, siblings Emma Eisworth, Helen Carlin, and John W. Davis Jr. Visitation and service will be held at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. The Mass will be at 10 a.m. by Rev Nutan Minj. Burial will follow later next week. Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 7 to June 10, 2019

