Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marian Delores Thomas Odom. View Sign

Marian Delores Thomas Odom, fiercely faithful lover of life, left this world peacefully with family by her side on Friday, February 22, 2019. "Marian Dee" was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and grew up the child of Deaf parents, Delores "Dee" and Oliver Gayle Thomas, with her brother Oliver. She attended Baton Rouge High, graduating in 1971. She attended Louisiana State University to pursue a career as a teacher, but motherhood drew her out of the classroom and into the home. Marian raised four independent, creative children: Lenore, David, Jonathan, and Katie. She instilled in them the ability to be free thinking, determined, and autonomous by home schooling them throughout their childhood and challenging their beliefs up until the end of her life. Never comfortable with the status quo, Marian began homeschooling in the early 1980s in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and her passion for it led her to help create and establish Christian Home Educators Fellowship after moving back to Baton Rouge. She was a vocal advocate for unconventional education, and her work with CHEF gave her great fulfillment and purpose. She had a wide faith family dedicated to the Lord and establishing His kingdom on earth. Her childhood Catholic faith transformed during her life, beginning as a young adult with her search for meaning. She found it in the Christian evangelical movement, and from her conversion as a young woman in her 20s until the end of her life, Jesus was her passion. Early in her marriage, Marian was a founding member of Carlton Pierson's church, Higher Dimensions, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She was a faithful member of several other churches in Baton Rouge, and in the last 10 years of her life was dedicated to the vision and mission of Glory of Zion International Ministries in Denton, Texas. Marian was also a devoted member of the Heart of Texas House of Prayer (HOTHOP), a prayer house north of Austin. She was active in the Texas Apostolic Prayer Network (TXAPN), "a statewide network of intercessors committed to seeing the redemptive gifts and annointings of the State of Texas flowing freely." Marian's fluency in American Sign Language was a gift that led to a vibrant career - interpreting at the Louisiana School for the Deaf, Sorenson Video Relay Service, for private and government clients, and for what she enjoyed most of all, worship services at Glory of Zion. Her skill afforded her unique opportunities in business and industry, and she thoroughly enjoyed the surprises that often came her way when "terping." She cherished her time with her children, their spouses, and most of all her four grandchildren: Stephanie, Emily, William, and Beau, and she was anxiously awaiting the arrival of her fifth, Levi. Marian will be remembered as a strong, brave, and loving daughter, sister, mother and grandmother. Her soft hands and warm hugs will be missed every day. A celebration of Marian's life will be held at the Israel Prayer Garden in Denton, Texas later this year. Memorial contributions can be made to Christopher House in Austin, Texas. Marian Delores Thomas Odom, fiercely faithful lover of life, left this world peacefully with family by her side on Friday, February 22, 2019. "Marian Dee" was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and grew up the child of Deaf parents, Delores "Dee" and Oliver Gayle Thomas, with her brother Oliver. She attended Baton Rouge High, graduating in 1971. She attended Louisiana State University to pursue a career as a teacher, but motherhood drew her out of the classroom and into the home. Marian raised four independent, creative children: Lenore, David, Jonathan, and Katie. She instilled in them the ability to be free thinking, determined, and autonomous by home schooling them throughout their childhood and challenging their beliefs up until the end of her life. Never comfortable with the status quo, Marian began homeschooling in the early 1980s in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and her passion for it led her to help create and establish Christian Home Educators Fellowship after moving back to Baton Rouge. She was a vocal advocate for unconventional education, and her work with CHEF gave her great fulfillment and purpose. She had a wide faith family dedicated to the Lord and establishing His kingdom on earth. Her childhood Catholic faith transformed during her life, beginning as a young adult with her search for meaning. She found it in the Christian evangelical movement, and from her conversion as a young woman in her 20s until the end of her life, Jesus was her passion. Early in her marriage, Marian was a founding member of Carlton Pierson's church, Higher Dimensions, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She was a faithful member of several other churches in Baton Rouge, and in the last 10 years of her life was dedicated to the vision and mission of Glory of Zion International Ministries in Denton, Texas. Marian was also a devoted member of the Heart of Texas House of Prayer (HOTHOP), a prayer house north of Austin. She was active in the Texas Apostolic Prayer Network (TXAPN), "a statewide network of intercessors committed to seeing the redemptive gifts and annointings of the State of Texas flowing freely." Marian's fluency in American Sign Language was a gift that led to a vibrant career - interpreting at the Louisiana School for the Deaf, Sorenson Video Relay Service, for private and government clients, and for what she enjoyed most of all, worship services at Glory of Zion. Her skill afforded her unique opportunities in business and industry, and she thoroughly enjoyed the surprises that often came her way when "terping." She cherished her time with her children, their spouses, and most of all her four grandchildren: Stephanie, Emily, William, and Beau, and she was anxiously awaiting the arrival of her fifth, Levi. Marian will be remembered as a strong, brave, and loving daughter, sister, mother and grandmother. Her soft hands and warm hugs will be missed every day. A celebration of Marian's life will be held at the Israel Prayer Garden in Denton, Texas later this year. Memorial contributions can be made to Christopher House in Austin, Texas. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close