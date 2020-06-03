Marian Kaiser 'Louise' Sprouse
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marian "Louise" Kaiser Sprouse of Greenwell Springs, LA went to be with the Lord on May 29, 2020 at the age of 71. She lost a 4 year battle with lung cancer and passed peacefully in her home among family. Louise graduated from Central High School in 1966. She spent many years in payroll at Medi-$ave Pharmacies in Baton Rouge. She enjoyed beach trips, LSU sports, and family. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Allen Sprouse; parents, Lloyd Andrew Kaiser Jr. and Marian Simmons Kaiser; and son, Sean Michael Terral. She is survived by siblings Clem and Joyce Kaiser, Lloyd Andrew "Jack" and Calinda Kaiser, Allene Kaiser, Lois Anne and Randy Alford; children Jason and Chantelle Whitehead, Chad and Kristina Whitehead, Melissa Whitehead Parker; 13 grandchildren; and 1 great grandchild. Her wishes were to be cremated, with no services, only a small private memorial with family at the beach, her "Happy Place". Grateful for the loving care and support provided, the family wishes that any memorial donations be made in her honor to Hospice of Baton Rouge.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved