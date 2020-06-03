Marian "Louise" Kaiser Sprouse of Greenwell Springs, LA went to be with the Lord on May 29, 2020 at the age of 71. She lost a 4 year battle with lung cancer and passed peacefully in her home among family. Louise graduated from Central High School in 1966. She spent many years in payroll at Medi-$ave Pharmacies in Baton Rouge. She enjoyed beach trips, LSU sports, and family. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Allen Sprouse; parents, Lloyd Andrew Kaiser Jr. and Marian Simmons Kaiser; and son, Sean Michael Terral. She is survived by siblings Clem and Joyce Kaiser, Lloyd Andrew "Jack" and Calinda Kaiser, Allene Kaiser, Lois Anne and Randy Alford; children Jason and Chantelle Whitehead, Chad and Kristina Whitehead, Melissa Whitehead Parker; 13 grandchildren; and 1 great grandchild. Her wishes were to be cremated, with no services, only a small private memorial with family at the beach, her "Happy Place". Grateful for the loving care and support provided, the family wishes that any memorial donations be made in her honor to Hospice of Baton Rouge.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store