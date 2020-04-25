Marian Oldendorf
Marian Oldendorf, a native of Donaldsonville and resident of Baton Rouge, died Thursday April 23, 2020 at the age of 81. She was a graduate of White Castle High School. Private grave services and burial at Greenoaks Funeral Home in Baton Rouge on Monday April 27, 2020. She is survived by children Jeff Oldendorf and wife Gina, Kevin Oldendorf and wife Cheryl, Karen George and husband Jack, and Lori Breland and husband Cline; grandchildren Kacey (Andrew) Ashworth, Bret Oldendorf, Alyssa (Sam) Bender, Cody (Maggie) Oldendorf, Allyson Oldendorf, Jordan Breland, Timothy (Sarah) Oldendorf, Kaitlyn George, Sarah Breland, Anna Breland, Rachel Oldendorf and great grandchildren Olivia and Wyatt Ashworth, Jayden, Mason, and Landon Bender and Gabriel Oldendorf. She was preceded in death by parents Felix and Gertrude Landry, husband Ronald Oldendorf, sister Elaine Landry, and sister-in-law Faye Oldendorf. Special thanks to the caring staff at Golden Age Nursing Home and Clarity at the Crossing Hospice. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Catholic High School in Baton Rouge or the American Cancer Society.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020.
APR 27 Service
APR
27
Service
Greenoaks Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
