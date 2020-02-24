Marian Smith Gregg, died at her home in Slaughter on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. She was 94 years old and was retired from the Panama Canal Zone with 35 years of service. She was also a native of Mason, West Virginia. Marian was a former employee of St. Tammany Hospital. Memorial Visitation will be on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. in Zachary from 11 am until 1 pm. Marian is survived by 3 daughters, Nancy Gregg, Helen Brown and husband, Jeffrey, all of Zachary and Gail Weienof Colorado Springs, CO and a son, Eugene Gregg and wife, Melinda of Japan. A sister, Connie Smith and a brother, Vernon Smith all of New Haven WV. 11 grandchildren, Carlyle Brown Travis, Ryan Brown, Hayley Brown, Harrison Brown, Mary Alice Weien, Sarah Weien, Gillian Brown, Elena Gregg, Blake Gregg, John Roa, Thomas Roa. 2 great grandchildren, Bridges Travis and Cort Travis. She is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene J. Gregg and 2 daughters, Marian Lynn Gregg Brown and Lauren Ann Gregg Roa. Marian earned her RN degree from St. Joseph's School of Nursing in Huntington, West Virginia. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020