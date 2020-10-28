Marian West Brooks entered into eternal rest at the The Crossing on October 26, 2020 at the age of 90. She was an Educator in Ascension Parish. Survived by her daughter, Joyce Brooks Thompson (Daniel D. Thompson); sister, Lorena (Kate) Brown; brother, Millard D. West, Sr. Preceded in death by her husband, Morris Brooks and parents, Isaiah and Everlina Douglas West. Visitation Friday, October 30, 2020 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation continues Saturday, October 31, 2020 9:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center. Pastor Brandon Collins officiating. Interment Southern Memorial Gardens. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.