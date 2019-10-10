Maricha "ReeRee" Paul

Guest Book
  • "I have known you and your mother (Joyce) for 20 plus years...."
    - Deborah Jordan....... LA DOTD
  • "Someone so special can never be forgotten. Remembering..."
    - Tonya Robertson
  • "I looooooooovveeeeee you sooo much!!! I misssss you so..."
    - LaCoisha Dunn
  • "Words are not enough to express the deep hurt that my..."
  • "God knows...It was a blessing to know Richa. You will be..."
    - Kathleen Temple - Green (LADOTD)
Service Information
Resting Place Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
7840 Florida Blvd.
Baton Rouge, LA
70806
(225)-447-8222
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
First Alpine Baptist Church
1855 Chestnut St
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Maricha "ReeRee" Paul entered eternal rest Tuesday, October 01, 2019 at the age of 46. She worked as a cook with DOTD for over 20 years. She leaves to cherish her memories her mother Joycelyn Paul, 1 aunt, 2 uncles, nieces, nephews, and numerous other relatives and friends. Visiting Saturday, October 12, 2019 9:00 am until Religious Service at 11:00 am at First Alpine Baptist Church 1855 Chestnut St Baton Rouge, LA. Interment in Winnfield Memorial Park. Professional services entrusted to Resting Place Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.