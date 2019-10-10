Maricha "ReeRee" Paul entered eternal rest Tuesday, October 01, 2019 at the age of 46. She worked as a cook with DOTD for over 20 years. She leaves to cherish her memories her mother Joycelyn Paul, 1 aunt, 2 uncles, nieces, nephews, and numerous other relatives and friends. Visiting Saturday, October 12, 2019 9:00 am until Religious Service at 11:00 am at First Alpine Baptist Church 1855 Chestnut St Baton Rouge, LA. Interment in Winnfield Memorial Park. Professional services entrusted to Resting Place Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019