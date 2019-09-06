Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 134 Houmas Street Donaldsonville , LA 70346 (225)-473-8122 Visitation 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM St. Elizabeth Church Paincourtville , LA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Elizabeth Church Paincourtville , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marie Landry Rivere, resident of Brusly St. Vincent, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. She was 96 and a native of Brusly St. Martin. Marie was a dedicated mother, who devoted her life to taking care of her children and visiting with her grandchildren. Every Sunday she cooked like it was Christmas Day, just having company and family surrounding her brought joy to her life. She enjoyed the times she could play Bingo and make a random trip to the casino. Her life revolved around family. Praying the Rosary was a daily occurrence for Marie, having recited it for anybody and everybody that needed a prayer. Her life was enveloped by her faith, when she couldn't make it to church anymore, she turned to watching church services on television. She also enjoyed her visits from clergy and the Eucharistic Ministers. Marie is survived by her daughters, Mary Mabile (Cecil), and Marlene Templet; sons, Philip "Lobe" Rivere Jr. (Claudia) and Floyd Rivere (Janice); 18 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Merville and Marie Albarado Landry; daughter, Maudry Hebert; son, Morris Rivere; sons in law, Arliss Templet Sr. and Alex Hebert; sisters, Anna Rivere, Alice, Doris, and Medora Landry, Edna McMillian, and Rosalie Rivere; and brothers, Edward, Nick, Antoine, Richard, Isidore, Johnny, and Allen Landry. Visiting will be at St. Elizabeth Church, Paincourtville on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 8 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Lee Mabile, Allen Hebert, Brandon Rivere, Danny LeBlanc, Cecil Mabile Jr., Steve Frechou, and Arliss Templet Jr. Please visit Marie Landry Rivere, resident of Brusly St. Vincent, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. She was 96 and a native of Brusly St. Martin. Marie was a dedicated mother, who devoted her life to taking care of her children and visiting with her grandchildren. Every Sunday she cooked like it was Christmas Day, just having company and family surrounding her brought joy to her life. She enjoyed the times she could play Bingo and make a random trip to the casino. Her life revolved around family. Praying the Rosary was a daily occurrence for Marie, having recited it for anybody and everybody that needed a prayer. Her life was enveloped by her faith, when she couldn't make it to church anymore, she turned to watching church services on television. She also enjoyed her visits from clergy and the Eucharistic Ministers. Marie is survived by her daughters, Mary Mabile (Cecil), and Marlene Templet; sons, Philip "Lobe" Rivere Jr. (Claudia) and Floyd Rivere (Janice); 18 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Merville and Marie Albarado Landry; daughter, Maudry Hebert; son, Morris Rivere; sons in law, Arliss Templet Sr. and Alex Hebert; sisters, Anna Rivere, Alice, Doris, and Medora Landry, Edna McMillian, and Rosalie Rivere; and brothers, Edward, Nick, Antoine, Richard, Isidore, Johnny, and Allen Landry. Visiting will be at St. Elizabeth Church, Paincourtville on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 8 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Lee Mabile, Allen Hebert, Brandon Rivere, Danny LeBlanc, Cecil Mabile Jr., Steve Frechou, and Arliss Templet Jr. Please visit www.oursoDonaldsonville.com to offer your condolences. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 6 to Sept. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close