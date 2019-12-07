On Tuesday, December 3, 2019 Marie Adele "Del" Pecue Lambert passed away at the age of 75. Del was born on September 22, 1944 in Baton Rouge, LA. She is survived by her children Shelley Lambert Boudreaux and Lance Whitney Lambert, sons-in-law, Will Boudreaux and Jay Manda, grandchilderen, Joey Manda, Jannah Boudreaux, and Ealon Boudreaux, her brother Bob Pecue and his wife Dot Pecue. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Denise Lambert Manda, her parents Billy and Juanita Pecue, her brother Butch Pecue and his wife Danni Pecue. Del lived a life-fulfilled. A lifetime resident of Baton Rouge, Del worked full time at Salmon and Associates before a successful 10-year career at Netchex where she retired in 2013. Her grandchildren, cooking and the LSU Tigers were her loves. Active with the grandchildren's activities as well as a regular spectator at LSU Baseball games, Del was a friend to all and a stranger to no one. She won many hearts with her delicious homemade recipes – all handed down from her family and not written down! Visitation will be at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019 with a funeral mass following at 10:30 a.m. at St. George Catholic Church, 70808 St. George Drive, Baton Rouge, LA. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank at www.brfoodbank.org . E.J. Fielding Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the E.J. Fielding Funeral Home online Guest Book at www.ejfieldingfh.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 7 to Dec. 18, 2019