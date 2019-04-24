Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Antoinette Kapfer Gueho. View Sign Service Information Niland's Funeral Services, Inc. 210 West End Drive New Roads , LA 70760 (225)-638-7103 Send Flowers Obituary

Marie Antoinette Kapfer Gueho, a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away on Wednesday April 24, 2019 at the age of 97. Antionette "MawMaw", as she was called, was a native of Alsace, France and Resident of Livonia, she was born on December 5, 1921, post-World War I in Dauendorf. She lived a storied life. In her youth, she served as an au pair for numerous families. World War II was a tough time for the family as Germany had regained Alsace. Ultimately though, she met her beloved husband, the late Henry Gueho, a red-haired young Cajun from Pointe Coupee parish, who enlisted in the army during the war. Because of his ability to speak Cajun, he was able to communicate with Antoinette and her family who lived near where Henry's unit was camped. Her mother warned her against red-heads but love prevailed. After the war, she and Henry made their home in Fordoche and ultimately Livonia. Antionette worked tirelessly raising her four children and tending to a working farm raising cattle, pigs, chicken, corn and hay. She is survived by a sister, Lucie Kapfer of Dauendorf, Alsace France; and her loving children, Marie G. and Barry Allen; James Henry and Donna Lefeaux Gueho; Gloria G. and Gerry D'Amico; and Gerald and Sharon Dicapo Gueho. She was called Mawmaw by all, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Kathleen Allen; James and Shana Gueho and Ally and Brady; Windom and Brandy Gueho; Tanya and Maurice David and Greyson and Jayden; Chad and Casey Gueho and Carsyn and Carter; and, Brandon Gueho and Kobi. She also leaves behind her and PawPaw Henry's beloved dog, Deuce. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews here and in France. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Henry Gueho; parents, Eugene and Marie Simon Kapfer; her brother Antoine Kapfer; and her sisters Marie Kapfer Klein and Therese Kapfer Weiss. Visitation will be at St. Francis Xavier Cabrini Catholic Church in Livonia on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 8:30 until the Mass of Christian burial at 10:00 am with Deacon Sammy Collura celebrating a Communion Service. Burial will be in the mausoleum behind the church. The family would like to extend a special thanks to caregivers Tanya, Donna and Gloria "Lucie", T-Boy and Gerry for lovingly caring for Antoinette in her home to ensure that she had the best care. Also, the family would like to extend a special thanks to Amanda with Pointe Coupee Hospice. The family requests that donations be made to Pointe Coupee Hospice in Antoinette's name in lieu of flowers. Pallbearers will be James Gueho, Windom Gueho, Chad Gueho, Brandon Gueho, Maurice David and Ricky Montelaro. Honorary Pallbearers are Fred Gueho, Jean-Claude Klein, Fabienne Krebs, Laurent Klein, Dominique Weiss, Philipe Weiss, and Marie-Claude Weiss. 