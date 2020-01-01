Marie "Barbara" Briggs Bordelon, "Tee-Bob", 81, a resident of Baton Rouge, died on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. For many years, she worked as a volunteer at Mary's House of Bread. There will be a visitation at Charlet Funeral Home, inc. in Zachary, LA on Friday, January 3, 2020, from 5pm until 8pm, and then on Saturday, January 4, 2020, from 9am until funeral services at 10am. Burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery. She is survived by two daughters, Ramona Braud and her husband Dexter Braud; Sharon Bordelon; daughter-in-law Betty Joe Bordelon; two sons: Brent Bordelon; Kerry Bordelon and wife Rita; one sister, Diana Cantrell and husband Billy Joe Cantrell; eleven grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dalton Bordelon; her daughter Marissa Lee; and her son, Shane Bordelon. Pallbearers will be her grandsons. Barbara enjoyed puzzles and cheering for LSU and the Saints. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 1 to Jan. 4, 2020