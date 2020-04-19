Marie Bueche Fabre, a native of Oscar and resident of New Roads, she passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 4:00 pm at Pointe Coupee Health Care at the age of 92. Marie was a loving caring wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She loved her family and friends and looked forward to family gatherings. Marie was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and attended mass regularly. Her favorite pastime was sitting on her swing, saying her prayers and watching her birds. She was very active and spent a lot of time outside working in her yard and taking care of her plants. We will miss her dearly. She is survived by her daughter, Madeline Carmouche and husband Gene; sons, Charles Fabre and wife Lynn, Mark Fabre and wife Judy; grandchildren, Lisa Wilson, Karen Ortis, Allison LeBlanc, Ryan Fabre, Justin Fabre and Joseph Fabre; great grandchildren, Clayton Wilson, Scott Wilson, Tori Ortis, Clint Ortis, Anthony LeBlanc, Ramie LeBlanc, Brady Fabre, Luke Fabre, Layne Fabre and Stella Fabre. She is preceded in death by her husband, Audibert (Joe) Fabre; parents, Anges and Charles Bueche; brothers, Harris and Lynn Bueche; sisters, Stella Landry and Jenny Pourciau. A private graveside service will be held at False River Memorial Park and the honorary pallbearers will be Ryan Fabre, Justin Fabre, Joseph Fabre, Clayton Wilson, Scott Wilson, Clint Ortis and Anthony LeBlanc.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020.