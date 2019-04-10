A loving wife, sister, aunt, and friend went to her eternal home on Saturday, April 6, 2019. She was 90 years old. Marie was a very gracious person and loving person whom enjoyed having a great time with family and friends. She leaves behind to cherish her memories brother Denver L Crotwell, Jr. and wife Sharon and sister Margie C. Harrell; and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be especially missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church 15710 LA Hwy 16, French Settlement, LA 70733 from 9AM until the Celebration of Life Service at 10AM conducted by Deacon James A. Little. Fellowship will follow from 11AM to 12PM and then those whom wish to join us for the Graveside service at St. Bernard Memorial Gardens 701 W. Virtue St. Chalmette, LA 70043 will leave by 12:30PM. She was preceded in death by her parents Denver L Crotwell, Sr. and Leonie Burns-Crotwell, Brothers JP Crotwell and WC Crotwell and Sister Sillia Mae Crotwell Diez, Perry Dell Crotwell Miller, and Anita Crotwell Lovett. Arrangements by Church Funeral Services
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019