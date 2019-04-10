Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie C. Ansardi. View Sign

A loving wife, sister, aunt, and friend went to her eternal home on Saturday, April 6, 2019. She was 90 years old. Marie was a very gracious person and loving person whom enjoyed having a great time with family and friends. She leaves behind to cherish her memories brother Denver L Crotwell, Jr. and wife Sharon and sister Margie C. Harrell; and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be especially missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church 15710 LA Hwy 16, French Settlement, LA 70733 from 9AM until the Celebration of Life Service at 10AM conducted by Deacon James A. Little. Fellowship will follow from 11AM to 12PM and then those whom wish to join us for the Graveside service at St. Bernard Memorial Gardens 701 W. Virtue St. Chalmette, LA 70043 will leave by 12:30PM. She was preceded in death by her parents Denver L Crotwell, Sr. and Leonie Burns-Crotwell, Brothers JP Crotwell and WC Crotwell and Sister Sillia Mae Crotwell Diez, Perry Dell Crotwell Miller, and Anita Crotwell Lovett. Arrangements by Church Funeral Services A loving wife, sister, aunt, and friend went to her eternal home on Saturday, April 6, 2019. She was 90 years old. Marie was a very gracious person and loving person whom enjoyed having a great time with family and friends. She leaves behind to cherish her memories brother Denver L Crotwell, Jr. and wife Sharon and sister Margie C. Harrell; and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be especially missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church 15710 LA Hwy 16, French Settlement, LA 70733 from 9AM until the Celebration of Life Service at 10AM conducted by Deacon James A. Little. Fellowship will follow from 11AM to 12PM and then those whom wish to join us for the Graveside service at St. Bernard Memorial Gardens 701 W. Virtue St. Chalmette, LA 70043 will leave by 12:30PM. She was preceded in death by her parents Denver L Crotwell, Sr. and Leonie Burns-Crotwell, Brothers JP Crotwell and WC Crotwell and Sister Sillia Mae Crotwell Diez, Perry Dell Crotwell Miller, and Anita Crotwell Lovett. Arrangements by Church Funeral Services Funeral Home Church Funeral Services & Crematory

13250 Highway 431

Saint Amant , LA 70774

(225) 644-9683 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close