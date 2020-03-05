|
Marie Caruso, a resident of Saint Amant, passed away on March 1, 2020 at the age of 90. Marie loved everything LSU and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her daughters, Patricia Slaughter and Phyllis Bell; her son, Kenneth Caruso; 8 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren and numerous neighborhood grandchildren. Marie is preceded in death by her parents, Philip and Mary Messina; her husband, Philip Caruso; her daughter, Aline Payne; her son, Rodney Caruso; and her son-in-law, Hughie Bell. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 11:00 am until services at 2:00 pm. Burial to follow in Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020