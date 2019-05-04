Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 3305 Hwy 70 South Pierre Part , LA 70339 (225)-473-8122 Send Flowers Obituary

Marie Cavalier Leonard, resident of Pierre Part, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019. She was 91. She tirelessly and selflessly tended to and nurtured her family all her life. After the passing of her husband 19 ½ years ago, her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren selflessly returned that love by caring for her every need until her passing. Marie enjoyed cooking, traveling, making jewelry, playing Rummy, and especially sewing which she was doing until her passing. Spending time with her family brought her the most joy. She is survived by her daughters, Linda Smith, Judy Hebert (Alton Jr.), Cathy Leonard (Emmitt), Darlene Leonard (Daryl), Tina Cavalier (Lonny), Stacey Dinger (Troy), and "Birdie" Tingle (Shannon); son, Michael Leonard (Stephanie); 15 grandchildren, Tessa Crochet, Angela Kinkle, Andrea Allemond, Tonya Kirby, Brandy Ferguson, Chantel Byars, Misty Callegan, Tyler Cavalier, Shelbey Cooley, Brodie Dinger, Bliss Dinger, Kaylynn Leonard, James Roucher, Jessica Johnson, and Trevor Crochet; 23 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; and Mike Pyle, whom she loved as one of her own. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert A. "Tootsie" Leonard Sr.; son, Gilbert A. Leonard Jr.; parents, Eno and Azela Aucoin Cavalier; sisters, Edna Rivere (Leo), Elda Rivere (Rudolph), Agnes Domingue (Gilbert), and Hermance Cedotal (Noah); brother, Abner Cavalier; great-granddaughter, Teila Rivere; great-great-grandson, Kaisen Rivere; and sons-in-law, Joseph L."Smitty" Smith and Roland P. Breaux. Visitation will be at Ourso Funeral Home, Pierre Part on Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 5 pm to 9 pm and will resume on Monday from 8 am until 10:45 am. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at St. Joseph the Worker Church at 11 am on Monday, May 6, 2019. Interment in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Michael Leonard, James Roucher, Tyler Cavalier, Trevor Crochet, Dylan Crochet, Brodie Dinger, Drake Kinkle, Bronson Blanchard, Mike Pyle, and Scott Ferguson. Scott Ferguson, Seth Ferguson, Joshua Kinkle, Landon Dickerson, Huntlee Daigle, and Laeton Pavolini will serve as Honorary Pallbearers. We would like to thank Amedisys Hospice; Bayou Home Health; her nurse, Holly Delatte; and her caregivers, Danielle and Drake Kinkle for their amazing care and support. 