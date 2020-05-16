Marie Chidester Sibley, "Granny", was called to her heavenly home on Friday morning, May 15. She was a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, LA, a graduate of Istrouma High School and a LPN. She worked at Baton Rouge General hospital for many years. She was a charter member of Cedar Crest Baptist Church and was active there until her health declined. Granny was married 43 years to her beloved husband, Winnfred Horace Sibley, "Poppy". They had two sons, Beau and Lynn Sibley. Granny loved to travel. She particularly enjoyed visiting the New England area, especially in the fall as the leaves were changing. She enjoyed meeting people and forged many lifelong friendships. Granny was an avid LSU fan! It's almost impossible to summarize her beautiful life of 98 years in just a few lines... Granny made those around her stronger because of the many struggles she successfully overcame. Granny instilled in those around her a desire to excel! She is survived by her son Lynn Sibley (Judy), five grandchildren, eight great- grandchildren and four great- great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her father, Maurice Chidester Sr., her mother, Celina Leblanc Chidester, her brother, Maurice Chidester Jr., her husband, Winnifred Horace Sibley Sr. and her son, Winnifred Horace Sibley Jr. "Beau". Visiting hours will take place on Wednesday, May 20,2020 from noon until 2 pm. Burial will follow at Resthaven, presided by Reverends John Adams and James Foster. Pallbearers will be, Lynn Sibley, Jason Sibley, Seth Sibley, David Merrell, Lee Slayter, and Justin Johnson.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store