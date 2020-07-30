Marie Elaine Ladmirault, a native of Opelousas, LA and a long time, notable resident of New Roads, LA entered eternal rest on Saturday, July 25, 2020. She was 76 years old and was the second child of four born to George and Victoria LeBlanc. She attended Holy Ghost Elementary and High School in Opelousas, LA and was a graduate of Southern University in Baton Rouge where she received her Bachelor's and Masters degrees. In 1967, Elaine married Wilfred Ladmirault, Sr of New Roads, and to this union two sons were born Wilfred Jr. and Jason Scott. By trade, Elaine was a dedicated art teacher and librarian. Her employment ran 40+ years in the Pointe Coupee School System and recently in the Zachary School System. She was a devoted Catholic at St. Augustine Catholic Church and a tireless supporter of the Community Center Carnival Club of Pointe Coupee. Elaine served as a board member for the Arts Council of Pointe Coupee and a chair for the Art Council's summer arts programs, creating Art on the Go which brought art experiences to children in all corners of the parish. She was a member of the steering committee for Treasures of Pointe Coupee and eagerly participated in workshops for children and adults. Even after retiring, her love of art and her gift of teaching led her back to the classroom. She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Wilfred Jr. of Baton Rouge, and Jason Scott of Boston, MA; three grandchildren, Kyle, Kalus, and Kennedy, and one great-grandchild, Ari Reign; three brothers Ralph (Gloria) LeBlanc of Harvey LA, Jerome (JoAnne) Leblanc of Houston TX; Varden (Melanie) Guillory of Eunice LA, one sister in law Vernell LeBlanc of Opelousas; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Viewing "adhering to social distancing guidelines, mask are required" at Hall Davis and Son Funeral Home 9348 Scenic Highway Baton Rouge, Louisiana Thursday July 30, 2020 from 5 pm to 7 pm. Please check Hall Davis and Son website for streaming options. A private Interment will be held Friday July 31, 2020.

