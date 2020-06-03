Marie Elise Duhe Blankenship, 96, greeted her heavenly father on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at The Crossing Hospice Hospital in Baton Rouge, LA. She was born on December 12, 1923, in Lutcher, LA. Marie was a devout Catholic who loved gardening and taking care of her yard. She worked as a Sales Clerk at McGee's Discount for many years. She leaves behind to cherish her memories, her loving daughters, Sherry Marie Pace and Kathy Ann Blankenship and husband, Marty Berthelot; stepdaughter, Brenda Blankenship-Hallmark (Dave); four grandchildren, Dawn Bunch and companion Meeky Cunningham, Keri Champion Harris (Christopher), Kelly Champion-Smith (William) and Kaci Juge (Matthew); step grandson Kane Berthelot (Meghan) and step great granddaughter, Lily; one sister, Janice Cox; godchild, Beverly Plaisance and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jacques Tristan Duhe (Martha Monique Frederic), sisters, Marguerite Barrios, Mazie Martin, Rosemary Matherne, Rita Veron, brothers, Robert, Larry, Richard, Maurice, and Thomas; and former husbands Joseph E Pace and James G "Buck" Blankenship. Visitation will be from 4:30pm to 7:00pm Friday, June 5, 2020, at Greenoaks Funeral Home-9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70815. A Mass of Christian Burial wiil be held at 1:00pm Saturday, June 6, 2020, at St. Gerard Majella Catholic Church in Baton Rouge with visitation from 12:00pm to 1:00pm at the church. Entombment to follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park and a reception immediately following services at Greenoaks Reception Center. Pallbearers will be Marty Berthelot, Christopher Harris, William Smith, Matthew Juge, Kane Berthelot and Pat Burns. The family is appreciative of her excellent care at OLOL Ascension and The Crossing Hospice Hospital. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 3 to Jun. 6, 2020.