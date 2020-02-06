Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Emma Ardoin Hiller. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marie Emma Ardoin Hiller - 11/10/1924 – 2/3/2020 - After a happy and healthy life, Emma Hiller passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 at the age of 95. Emma is preceded in death by her husband Charles Hiller IV; four brothers, Silvan Ardoin, Huey Ardoin, William "Bill" Ardoin & Henry "Burke" Ardoin; and one grandchild Krishna Hiller Crawford. She is survived by her two children, Barbara and Marion Sebastian of Baton Rouge and Charles "Scooter" and Anne Hiller of Opelousas. She leaves behind a sister and best friend, Betty Ardoin Leleux (Paul Leleux) of Opelousas. Emma is also survived by four grandchildren, Tadrick Sebastian, Jerryme Sebastian, Ashley Hiller Burleigh and Charles "Charlie" Hiller VI. She was then blessed with seven great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild with another on the way. Let us not leave out her nieces and nephews who cherished their time spent went her as she did with them. The family would like to extend their thanks to the employees and friends at C'est La Vie, the independent living facility that Emma lived at for almost 18 years. At Emma's request her body will be donated to The Bureau of Anatomical Science of New Orleans. This was a decision so graciously made years ago in collaboration with her husband Charles. Due to this decision there will be no final service at this time. The family cannot be more thankful for their decision to further along medical discovery. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020

