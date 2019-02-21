Marie Katherine Pairque, born April 5, 1928, passed away peacefully in her home on Feb. 20, 2019. She is survived by her children, James Milton Pennington, Robert Michael Pennington, Mary Tourres, Kathy Ponthieux, 7 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be at Rabenhorst East on Saturday, Feb. 23 from 11:30-1:30 with burial at Greenoaks Cemetery.
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East
11000 Florida Boulevard
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
(225) 272-9950
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2019