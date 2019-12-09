Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Kathleen Roy Burroughs. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Graveside service Following Services Greenoaks Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary

Marie Kathleen Roy Burroughs was born on 8 February 1925 to the union of Joseph Clement Alfred Raphael Roy and Amanda Louise Patin Roy. She passed away 7 December 2019 at the age of 94 with her family by her side. Preceding her in death were her parents, sisters Isabelle Roy Stenger, Theresa Roy Seiler, Marjorie Roy, and brothers Raphael Waldo Roy, Clement B. "Bert" Roy, Lynwood Jerome Roy, Sidney Dell Roy and Robert Earl Roy; her grandchild Louie Vernon Crook III (Trey). She was a native of New Roads, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA until 2013, then spent the last 6 years living with family in Oak Ridge, LA. She graduated from Istrouma High School (Baton Rouge) in 1943, where she met the love of her life, Adron Clinton Burroughs and after WWII they were married in April 1947. They were married for 54 wonderful years until her husband's death in January 2002. She is survived by sister Anna Lou Davis of Baton Rouge; her three children: Adron Clinton Burroughs II of Baton Rouge, LA; Kathleen Marie Burroughs Crook and husband Dr. Louie Vernon Crook, Jr. of Oak Ridge, LA; & William Jerome (Rusty) Burroughs and wife Melissa Eckelmann Burroughs of River Ridge, LA; her grandchildren: Bradley William (Brad) Crook and wife Marguerite Holmes Crook of Oak Ridge, LA; Kristina Marie (Kristy) Crook of Oak Ridge, LA; Renee Lynn Burroughs Salerno and Dr. Nicholas (Nick) Salerno of Metairie, LA; Aimee Elizabeth Burroughs Browning and Justin Browning of Covington, LA; Laura Ashley Crook of New Orleans, LA; Luke Eckelmann Burroughs of Metairie, LA; her most precious great-grandchildren: Chandler David Browning, Thatcher William Salerno, Harris Andrew Browning, and Shepherd Francis Browning, who were able to spend Thanksgiving with her to bring joy in her final days. She loved sports and was a fanatical follower of everything LSU. Her passion was watching LSU sporting events including football, basketball, baseball, and gymnastics. She always had so much passion watching sports driving herself to cheer wildly from a recliner during LSU games. She enjoyed reading, cooking, a lover of crossword puzzles, and sipping a glass of rose' with family and friends. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed by all her family. Visitation at Greenoaks Funeral Home and Memorial Park Wednesday from 1:00pm to 2:30pm with graveside service in Greenoaks Memorial Park immediately following. Pallbearers will be Clint Burroughs, Rusty Burroughs, Luke Burroughs, Louie Crook, Chris Roy, , Brad Crook, Nick Salerno, and Justin Browning. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you please make a donation to the in memory of Marie Burroughs-1200 Hosford Street, Suite 101, Hudson, WI 54016-9316 or  www.lung.org. 