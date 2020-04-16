Marie King Roach
Marie King Roach entered into eternal rest on April 9, 2020. She is survived by daughters Yolanda Roach and Rosalind Williams; sons, Corey King (Sheba) and Kenneth King (Angela); sister, Theresa Rogers (Curtis), brothers, Oscar King, III (Joan) and Ronald King (Arliss), and fourteen grandchildren. She was preceded in death by parents Oscar King, Jr. and Mary C. King; brothers, Edward and Melvin and sister, Barbara. A private service will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Service entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020.
