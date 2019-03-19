Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Marie Therese Kleinpeter Chambers passed from this life early Thursday, March 14, the result of a car accident near her home in Waxahachie, Texas. A Baton Rouge native and graduate of St. Joseph's Academy, Marie was not just a free spirit, but a life force blessed with boundless energy as her family, friends and anyone else that knew her would attest. Marie lived passionately and never anywhere in between two sides of anything. She spent much of her youth and early adulthood training and performing as a ballet dancer under the late Phoebe Brantley. A heartfelt animal lover, she raised and rode horses for many years, could never say "no" to a stray dog or cat and supported numerous animal causes. She loved being outside, in her yard or constantly working to perfect her flowerbeds, and she made a beautiful home on a hill south of Waxahachie that would put some resorts to shame. She adored her grandchildren, nieces and nephews, showering them with love and attention whenever she saw them. Our lives will forever hold an unfillable void without her. She is survived her husband, Jeff Chambers; stepdaughters Lindsey Boitsov (Roman) and Shelbi Barnetti (Dallas); step-grandchildren Zoya and Ivan Boitsov, and Jack Jennings; mother, Mary Ann Gaillard Kleinpeter; sister, Suzanne; brother Jim (Liz Williams); sister, Laura Kleinpeter Krese (Joe); brother, Lane Kleinpeter (Sheila); nephews Austin Kleinpeter Smith, Joseph Krese Jr.; Alex Kleinpeter; Daniel Kleinpeter; Sean Kleinpeter and Luke Kleinpeter; and great nephew Colton Krese; nieces Rebecca Krese, Hannah Krese and Victoria Kleinpeter; and great niece Lydia. She is preceded in death by her father, John Baptiste Kleinpeter. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home in Waxahachie. A celebration of Marie's life will be held from 6-9 p.m. Monday, March 25, at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in the Activity Center's St. Ann room. In lieu of flowers, Marie would want donations in her name sent to the Humane Society. Marie Therese Kleinpeter Chambers passed from this life early Thursday, March 14, the result of a car accident near her home in Waxahachie, Texas. A Baton Rouge native and graduate of St. Joseph's Academy, Marie was not just a free spirit, but a life force blessed with boundless energy as her family, friends and anyone else that knew her would attest. Marie lived passionately and never anywhere in between two sides of anything. She spent much of her youth and early adulthood training and performing as a ballet dancer under the late Phoebe Brantley. A heartfelt animal lover, she raised and rode horses for many years, could never say "no" to a stray dog or cat and supported numerous animal causes. She loved being outside, in her yard or constantly working to perfect her flowerbeds, and she made a beautiful home on a hill south of Waxahachie that would put some resorts to shame. She adored her grandchildren, nieces and nephews, showering them with love and attention whenever she saw them. Our lives will forever hold an unfillable void without her. She is survived her husband, Jeff Chambers; stepdaughters Lindsey Boitsov (Roman) and Shelbi Barnetti (Dallas); step-grandchildren Zoya and Ivan Boitsov, and Jack Jennings; mother, Mary Ann Gaillard Kleinpeter; sister, Suzanne; brother Jim (Liz Williams); sister, Laura Kleinpeter Krese (Joe); brother, Lane Kleinpeter (Sheila); nephews Austin Kleinpeter Smith, Joseph Krese Jr.; Alex Kleinpeter; Daniel Kleinpeter; Sean Kleinpeter and Luke Kleinpeter; and great nephew Colton Krese; nieces Rebecca Krese, Hannah Krese and Victoria Kleinpeter; and great niece Lydia. She is preceded in death by her father, John Baptiste Kleinpeter. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home in Waxahachie. A celebration of Marie's life will be held from 6-9 p.m. Monday, March 25, at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in the Activity Center's St. Ann room. In lieu of flowers, Marie would want donations in her name sent to the Humane Society. Funeral Home Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home

511 West Main Street

Waxahachie , TX 75165

(972) 937-2211 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 19 to Mar. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close