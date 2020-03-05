Marie L. Damron

Service Information
Niland's Funeral Services, Inc.
210 West End Drive
New Roads, LA
70760
(225)-638-7103
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:00 AM
First Baptist Church
New Roads, LA
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
New Roads, LA
Obituary
Marie L. Damron, a native and resident of New Roads, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10:18 pm at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge. Marie was a daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was 74 years old and a retired insurance agent with State National Insurance and worked for Hope Ministry in Pointe Coupee. She is survived by a son, William (Billy) Damron Jr.; daughter, Janice Damron; granddaughter, Jade Thames and fiancé Charlie Sonnier; grandson, Justin Vallet; great granddaughter, Quinn Marie Sonnier. She is preceded in death by her husband, William (Bill) Damron; parents, Norman and Nora St. Romain; sister, Carolyn Major. A visitation will be held at First Baptist Church in New Roads, on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 9 am until the memorial service at 11 am.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020
