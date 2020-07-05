1/1
Marie "Tweetsie" Leroy Landry, 99, a native and resident of Donaldsonville, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020. Marie was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She enjoyed reading, sewing, running the roads with friends and going to the casino. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her three children, Peggy L. Denoux (Sonny), Claire L. Cortez (Aaron) and Henry J. Landry Jr. (Randy Rivere).; three grandchildren, Mandy D. Boudreaux (Cory), Lindsay D. Gauthreau (Ryan) and Tiffany C. Gravois (Brad); five great grandchildren, Kaylee Wiggins, Christopher and William Gravois and Aubree and Rylee Gauthreau. She is preceded in death by her husband, Henry J. Landry Sr. and parents, C.A. and Jeanne Leroy. The family would like to thank her caregivers Cherish Navarre and Patricia Harris. Due to current circumstances the services for Marie will be private.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 5 to Jul. 6, 2020.
July 5, 2020
Peggy, sympathy to you and your family. I know you will miss her greatly. Prayers for comfort.


Celine L. Giroir
Friend
July 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
