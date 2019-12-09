Marie Lopez "Maw Maw Re" "Re Re" Guidry, resident of Belle Rose, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019. She was 87 and a native of Donaldsonville. Anyone who knew Marie would know that there was always food on the stove, coffee in the pot, and the door was always open. She loved dancing and never passed an opportunity to get on the dance floor. Her faith was her foundation and she lived by the quote, "If God says the same." Marie was also known for "adopting" everyone and would say she was their mom. She was loving, giving and a true mother figure to many, putting others before herself. She is survived by her daughters, Diane Lopez, Dale Vallincourt, and Holly Dupiere (Christopher, Sr.); son, William Lopez (Robin); son in law, Roy McLaughlin, Sr.; 14 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and numerous great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Clarence "Lou Lou" Lopez and Philip Guidry; daughter, Patricia McLaughlin; infant children, Clarence Lopez, Jr. and Loyce Lopez; parents, Howard and Lucy Bernard Alleman; sister, Hilda Coupel; and a brother, Manuel Alleman. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at St. Jules Catholic Church, Belle Rose from 9 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. Burial to follow in the church cemetery. To offer your condolences to the family, please visit www.oursoDonaldsonville.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 9 to Dec. 12, 2019