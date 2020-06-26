Marie Louise ""Weeze"" Fertitta, a beloved resident of the Port Allen community, passed away on June 4, 2020. Louise was born on March 14, 1927 in Port Allen, Louisiana to Jack and Mary Lamartina Saia. Louise graduated from Port Allen High School and married Joseph D. Fertitta of New Orleans, LA. Louise and J.D. owned and operated the famous Tu-Jays Restaurant on the corner of LA 1 and Court Street. Tu Jays restaurant was home to locals from Port Allen and welcomed many downtown businessmen and politicians from Baton Rouge. Remembered especially for ""Louise's Flower Shop,"" the longstanding Port Allen flower shop was the place many Westside residents used for weddings, funerals, dances, and more. Through her love of flowers, Louise was able to touch the lives of generations of Port Allen families. She also enjoyed traveling with her many friends on trips around the world. Louise was a long time member of the Westside Women's Club and participated in numerous charitable and social organizations in her lifetime. The one time Queen of Port Allen's Good Friends of the Oaks Carnival Parade was also widely known for her fancy hats that she donned every weekend as a faithful member of Holy Family Catholic Church. Legend in Port Allen has it that Louise, the ""Queen of Port Allen,"" never wore the same hat twice. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Mary Lamartina Saia; husband Joseph D. Fertitta; brother Sam Saia; and a grandson. Louise is survived by her sister, Jeanette Saia Laurent; son, Joseph ""Jay"" and wife Gayle Guerin Fertitta; grandchildren, Joseph, Erica, Gabriel and Charity Fertitta, Elissa and Doug Logsdon; great grandchildren, Claire, Davis, Olivia, Eleanor, and Madelyn. A celebration of life and memorial service for the Port Allen community will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church when gathering restrictions are lifted. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.