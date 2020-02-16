Marie Louise Sick Couget passed away on February 9, 2020 in New Orleans, LA. Beloved wife of the late Ronald E. Couget for 46 years. Mother of Ronald Couget, Jr. (Cathy), Suzanne (Bordlee) Pitre (Curtis), and Mimi C. Caballero (George). Grandmother of Teresa Selby (Ben), Leah Bordlee, Sara Caballero, Gregory Caballero, Clark Couget, Carter Couget, and Kendall Couget. Daughter of the late Frank and Ora (Lyall) Sick. Sister of Catherine S. Rein (late Val), Frank Sick (Helen), and the late Juanita Ann Sick. She was 82 years old, a native of Gibson, LA and a resident of Algiers, LA. Marie served in the United States Air Force as a flight attendant in M.A.T.S. from 1957 to 1960. She was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother. She was loved by all including many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was a dear friend to many, a bright light in everyone's lives, and will be missed dearly. Those she leaves behind will be forever inspired by her kindness and love. The family would like to thank the staff at Ochsner West Bank for their beyond extraordinary care. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the LASPCA in her honor. Relatives and Friends of the Family are invited to attend the Memorial Mass at MOTHE FUNERAL HOME, 2100 Westbank Expy, Harvey, LA on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 11 AM. Memorial Visitation will be Tuesday morning from 9 AM until 11 AM. Interment will be private. To view and sign the online guestbook visit www.mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2020