Marie Martha Guitreau McMorris

Obituary
Marie Martha Guitreau McMorris, 86, a native of Whitehall, LA and resident of Linden, TN, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 at her home. Supporting her Lord through her church was her passion. She was active right up until she made her journey home. Visitation will be held at Midway Baptist Church, Satsuma, on Friday, July 19, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will resume Saturday, July 20, from 8 a.m. until service at 11 a.m., officiated by Rev. Oliver Deen, Bryan McMorris, and Charlie McCants. Burial will follow on the grounds of Blount Cemetery, Satsuma, LA. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Nathan and Betty McMorris, Bobby Joe McMorris and fiancée, Victoria Cogdill, Melinda and Rodney Breaud, and Daphne and Randy Leger; 10 grandchildren, Jeremy, Tasha, Casey, Tara, Trina, Jana, Eric, Kyle, Henry, and Je'Cee; 20 great-grandchildren with another on the way; great great-granddaughter; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norris McMorris; daughter-in-law, Hazel McMorris; 2 great-grandchildren, Hannah and Haylei; and parents, Joseph H. and Clemetine Guitreau; numerous brothers and 3 sisters. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 17 to July 20, 2019
