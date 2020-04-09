Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine 24120 Railroad Avenue Plaquemine , LA 70764 (225)-687-1850 Send Flowers Obituary

Elaine passed away peacefully at the Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet in Baton Rouge, at the age of 75, after a battle with COVID 19. Elaine was a native of Port Barre and resident of Plaquemine. Elaine was a homemaker. Per her wishes, she was cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Elaine is survived by her five children, Stephen Hebert and wife Mandy, Craig Hebert and special friend Fran, Holly Ann Hebert, Lawlyn Hebert, and Ericka Hebert George and husband Doug; nine grandchildren, Brittany, Seth, Travis and Jamie Hebert, Kori and Cody Gooden, Zachary Gooden and wife Aunjelle, Brady and Jaci George; one great-grandchild, Madeline Tullier; two nieces that she considered her sisters, Gloria Scruggins and Nola "Zipper" Lanclos; two nephews, Rickey and Mickey Hebert. Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Raymond Hebert; a sister who was like a mother to her, Lucille Johnson Hebert, a brother, Virgil McDaniel; parents, Willie E. and Alice Noel McDaniel, a niece who she considered a sister, Faye Hebert Colettie. Elaine was a faithful and devout Christian as a member of the Plaquemine Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses, and shared her respect for the Kingdom truth Jesus taught with others. She found special joy helping teach some at the nursing homes every week. Elaine displayed such compassion for others. She, like her husband Lou, was very generous and ready to help anyone she found in need. She was very tender hearted, ready to reach out to others as a true friend and confidant. Many have warm memories of her outstanding kindness and will miss her dearly. Elaine spoke so often of her family that she loved so much. As she rests in peaceful sleep now, her absolute faith in Jesus' promise of a resurrection will soon be realized when our prayers for God's Kingdom are answered. Finally she will be reunited with Lou. The family would like to thank the ICU staff at the Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet for their compassion and love.

