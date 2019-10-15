Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Oubre Chenier. View Sign Service Information Baker Funeral Home 6401 Groom Road Baker , LA 70714 (225)-775-1991 Visitation 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM Baker Funeral Home 6401 Groom Road Baker , LA 70714 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Baker Funeral Home 6401 Groom Road Baker , LA 70714 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Baker Funeral Home 6401 Groom Road Baker , LA 70714 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mom, Maw Maw, Maw Maw Chenier, Maw Maw C, Ada, Marie, it didn't matter what you called her, but it did matter when. She would always answer and be ready for whatever you needed. She was tireless, feisty, and resourceful. She was loving and a great example for the generations that watched her. We called her many things but last night the Lord called her home. You will be missed Marie Oubre Chenier. Marie Oubre Chenier, 93 years old, beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Great-Great Grandmother, and friend to many was called to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on October 15, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She entered this world on September 2, 1926, born to Lelia and John Oubre, in Vacherie, LA. Marie is survived by her sons, Ronald Chenier, Daryl "Spooky" Chenier (Stephanie); daughters, Linda Chenier Rembert, Glennis Chenier Bergeron (Richard), Ruth Chenier Michelli (Thomas), Ella Chenier Smith, and Melissa Chenier Melancon (Marc); 17 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; 22 great-great grandchildren; brothers, John Oubre, Jr., Louis Oubre, and Don Oubre; sisters, Joyce Drew and Adella Chenier; and a host of nieces and nephews. Marie is preceded in death by her parents, John and Lelia Oubre; husband, Joseph E. Chenier; sons, Elphege Chenier and Clifton "Butch" Chenier; sisters, Mabel Folse, Mary Boudreaux, and Grace Oubre; and grandchildren, Scarlet Chenier and Christopher Bergeron. Pallbearers will be Troy Rembert, Lance Bergeron, Joshua Smith, Marc Melancon, Jr., Heath Chenier, Jeremy Michelli, and Joshua Chenier. Honorary Pallbearers will be Shane Michelli, Brandon Chenier, and Keith Chenier. The family would like to express their gratitude to Marie caregivers, LaMeshia Harvey, Ruthie Johnson, and Garland Gallo. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker, Louisiana, on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM. The visitation will continue at Baker Funeral Home, on Thursday, October 17, 2019, from 9:00 AM until the funeral service at 11:00 AM, officiated by Deacon Robert Kusch. The graveside service and burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, in Baker, Louisiana. 