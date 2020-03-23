Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Peytavin Waguespack. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-372-7687 Send Flowers Obituary

Marie Peytavin Waguespack, a native of Union and a resident of Gonzales, Marie passed away on March 21, 2020 surrounded by family at her home. She was 90 years old and she loved to crochet and sew. She is survived by her 5 children; Wesley (wife Debbra), Rodney (wife Bonnie), Bernard (wife Angelle), Claire, and Linda; 7 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Stanley P. Waguespack; parents, Ludger & Carmelite LeBesque Peytavin; sister Marguerite P. Hebert; brother, John L. Peytavin; and grandson Brandon M. Waguespack. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Shannon and her caregivers at Halo for all the love and care provided to both she and Stanley. Also, thank you to her loyal friends who visited and helped her over the years. She was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Amant. A private graveside service and entombment will be at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church Mausoleum in Convent. A memorial mass will be scheduled at a later date. Donations may be made in Marie's name to Magnolia School (100 Central Ave., Jefferson, LA 70121). Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020

