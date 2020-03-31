Guest Book View Sign Service Information Rose Lynn Funeral Services 1870 Cabanose Ave Lutcher , LA 70071 (225)-869-0000 Send Flowers Obituary

Marie Pitarro Zeller, a native of Hammond and resident of Lutcher, was born on November 1, 1938, and passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at the age of 81. She is survived by her sons Gerald (Jerry) Zeller, Jr. (Jackie), Terry Zeller (Christine) and Karl Zeller (Happy); daughter Donna Zeller (Cindy Imbraguglio); 8 grandchildren Carrie Lynne Zeller, Kayla Veron DeLaughter (Chris), Kylie Zeller Sibley (Josh), Ryan Zeller, Alixx Zeller Poche' (Jared), Emily Zeller, Kelsie Zeller, and Claire "Claire Bear" Zeller; 8 great-grandchildren Olivia, Bayleigh, Maddox, Charlee, Zach, Travis, Lainey and Beckett; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Gerald Anthony Zeller, Sr.; parents Frank and Christine Pitarro; infant grandson Jude Zeller; and sisters Rose Alfonso, Josephine Simmons and Frances Catalano. Due to current circumstances a private service will be held on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Please join us in spirit. Marie loved to talk and loved people. She never met a stranger and loved being in the "know." She was a kindergarten teacher for the Lutcher Jaycees for many years and loved to talk about all the kids she taught. She later was employed by St. James Parish School Board where she retired after 21 years. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where she served in many ministries. She was a very active member and served as Regent of the Catholic Daughters of America. She participated and was a member of the 3 Ell's Club and enjoyed being around all the ladies during show time. Marie along with her husband, Gerald, loved their Lutcher Bulldogs and LSU Tigers and enjoyed attending all their sporting events. However, her greatest pastime and the thing that gave her the most joy was spending time with her grandchildren. The Zeller family would like to thank Dr. Vellanki, Dr. Roussel, Dr. Jerry Poche and the staff at St. James Parish Hospital for their excellent care and compassion, especially Kirby, Leslie, Jalene, Felicia and Amber. There are no words to describe how thankful and appreciative we are for each and every one of you during this time. In lieu of flowers, any donations can be made through the in memory of Marie P. Zeller. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.