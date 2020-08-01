1/1
Marie S. "LadyLove" Adams
Marie S. Adams (LadyLove), a long-time resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed into the arms of her Lord on July 27, 2020 at 5:12 a.m. In her final days, following an unplanned heart surgery, she was lovingly cared for by family members Gloria J. Adams, Angelina Adams, Celia Rapp, and Gloria C. Adams. She leaves behind a legacy of strength and faith that she inspired and nourished in all who loved her. She was a force of nature who was forged not of steel, but of hardships, faith, tragedy, joy, determination, beauty, grit, and love. She believed in hard work and spent her life building a better future for her children. A favorite song was one of the few things that could distract Marie from the job at hand as she lightly sang and danced around the room before returning with renewed focus to complete her task. Among her many accomplishments, she was the owner and general contractor for the industrial construction company Limcon, Inc. – a pioneer for women business owners in Louisiana. She was a founding member of St. Jean Vianney Catholic Parish. From the year the parish was established until her death, Marie was a fixture of service and devotion within her community. Her family and friends are devastated by her passing and ask for prayers for her eternal rest free from pain with God. Marie is survived by her daughters Lura J. Thuneman, Gloria J. Adams, and Angelina Adams; grandchildren Gloria C. Adams, Donovan Hanley, Chance Hanley, Michelle Hanley, Shannan Langevin, Travis Langevin; great-grandchildren Kerry Patin, Chelsea Patin, Courtney Patin, Jordan Patin, and Sylvia Blackwell; great-great-grandchildren Khloe Perrilloux, Kayson Patin. A memorial mass will be held at a later date once conditions allow for a safe gathering of mourners.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
