"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7. Marie Selders Davis, entered into eternal rest on November 3, 2019 at the age of 76. Survived by her daughters, Janice Selders and Rita Selders-White (Jeffery); sons, Frederick Selders and Darrel Selders; 6 sisters; 3 brothers; 11 grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, November 9, 2019 8:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor William Davis, Sr. officiating. Interment Roselawn Memorial Park. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 6 to Nov. 9, 2019